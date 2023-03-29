GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – One dog is dead after a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon in Outagamie County.

Local 5 News was on the scene and spoke with Greenville Fire Chief Tim Lambie, who said that once arriving on the scene, smoke was showing from the residence located on Highway 15 in the Town of Greenville.

Firefighters moved in with an interior attack and were able to knock down the flames quickly.

Lambie confirmed that there were no occupants inside the home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to humans, but a dog died as a result of the fire.

Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the incident, and crews expect to be on the scene for another few hours as overhaul operations and investigations are completed.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional information is released.