FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One dog has been rescued and another is missing after a fire Monday morning in Fond du Lac caused, what authorities say is, “extensive damage.”

In a release from the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, crews responded at 1:42 a.m. to a reported house fire on 213 North Military Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw heavy fire conditions coming from the home’s breezeway that quickly spread up the side of the house and into the second floor and attic.

Crews immediately worked to put out the fire but not before the fire caused “extensive damage” to the home.

The home was reportedly occupied at the time with the residents of the home able to escape without injury after being alerted by smoke detectors.

One dog was rescued from the fire and received treatment on the scene while another dog is currently unaccounted for.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is working with the family to help them find another place to reside.