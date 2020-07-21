LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

One dog saved, 5 cats dead in Sheboygan house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Five cats are dead and two residents have been displaced after a house fire in the City of Sheboygan on Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, at around 4 p.m., fire crews responded to the 1000 block of Bell Avenue for reports of dense black smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a home.

Officials report one dog was saved from the fire but five cats died during the incident.

Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

According to fire crews, two residents have been displaced as a result of the fire and an estimated loss of $30,000 worth of damages was left.

The Sheboygan Fire Department says cause of the fire remains under investigation.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin