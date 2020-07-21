One dog saved, 5 cats dead in Sheboygan house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Five cats are dead and two residents have been displaced after a house fire in the City of Sheboygan on Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, at around 4 p.m., fire crews responded to the 1000 block of Bell Avenue for reports of dense black smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a home.

Officials report one dog was saved from the fire but five cats died during the incident.

Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

According to fire crews, two residents have been displaced as a result of the fire and an estimated loss of $30,000 worth of damages was left.

The Sheboygan Fire Department says cause of the fire remains under investigation.

