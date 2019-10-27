One firefighter injured in house fire while two others are displaced

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — An Oshkosh firefighter was injured while extinguishing a fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say around 4:38 p.m., they responded to the report of a house on fire at 143 Arthur Ave. in Oshkosh.

The Oshkosh Fire Department said the firefighter suffered minor injuries, but will be okay.

No other injuries were reported. Two adults were displaced from the home and firefighters say they were able to rescue two cats and a dog.

The department says they believe the fire may have started in the kitchen, but they are still continuing to investigate the incident.