APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – 15 local businesses have partnered with Appleton Downtown Inc. to support non-profits throughout our area.

One Great Give is an annual event that happens during the Spring season, participating stores pledge a certain amount of profits to local causes. This event allows business owners to support local and help those in need.

Casting On opened it doors three years ago and has made helping the community apart of its mission. Owner, Sara Rabideau says that her business chose Diverse & Resilient because it’s something that benefits Appleton’s growing community. This week, $5 of every kit sold will go towards helping the non-profit.

Heid Music also joined the One Great Give mission by dedicating a part of their proceeds to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Owner, DeDe Heid says the center is very important to them and they want to help ensure they can continue making an impact on the community. 10% of proceeds from sales at Heid Music Appleton & HeidMusic.com will go towards giving back.

Owner, Toni Watry also stepped up to join the cause and pledge funding towards Prevent Suicide Fox Cities. Vintage Garden is preparing for a busy week and hoping it reflects on what they are able to give back to their non-profit.

“One Great Give” ends May 7th. The business owners are hoping to see an uptick in customers with Mother’s Day coming up this weekend. For more information on participating businesses, you can visit their website.