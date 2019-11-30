One Green Bay man arrested in connection with fatal pedestrian crash

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Ashwaubenon Public Safety says one Green Bay man was arrested after he hit and killed a man with his car around midnight on Saturday.

Public safety officers say they were dispatched to the area of Ashland Ave. at Cormier Rd. in Ashwaubenon for a reported car vs. deer accident where the driver left the scene.

Officers say they located the body of an adult man in the ditch on Ashland Ave. northbound, north of Cormier Rd.

Green Bay police helped find the driver of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was a 38-year-old Green Bay man who was evaluated by the Brown County Drug Recognition Expert.

The man was then arrested for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle. He is being held in the Brown County Jail.

The identities of both men have not yet been released.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety is asking anyone who was driving on Ashland Ave. between the hours of 11:30 Friday night and midnight and may have witnessed something, to contact them at (920) 492- 2995.