One hometown hero celebrates the century mark, turns 100 years old

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Local 5 News’ Hometown Heroes is celebrating triple digits after turning 100 years old.

Harold Merkl was surrounded by family to celebrate his 100th at a New Franken assisted living facility. Local 5 News caught up with Merkl, who joked that he turned ’21’ years old on Thursday.

Merkl is an army veteran who served from 1943 to 1946.

“We’re just so proud of him,” said Cindy Maples, Merkl’s daughter. “Not only is he a country’s hero, but he’s our hero and that’s why we’re here.”

Maples continued to tell Local 5 News that Harold Merkl is doing really well and they can’t wait to celebrate 101 next year.

