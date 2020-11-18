GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

One hospitalized after house fire on Green Bay’s west side

Photo courtesy Green Bay Metro Fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken to the hospital after found unresponsive in a home on fire on Green Bay’s far west side.

Green Bay Metro Fire says they were called to the 2900 block of West Point Road for a report of smoke in a home and a resident possible still inside just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, crews found light smoke coming from the entryway of the home.

Crews immediately made entry and one person was found unresponsive. They were removed from the home and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A second person was treated and released at the scene.

Green Bay Metro says the fire was under control in less than 10 minutes. The home was then overhauled and ventilated until it was extinguished.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Marshal’s Office. An estimated $50,000 in damages was reported.

