GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Sergeant Denney tells Local 5 one person is hospitalized after a report of a stabbing.

Sgt. Denney says the stabbing happened near the 100 block of Randall Ct. on the west side of Green Bay.

The department says no one is in custody at this time.

Officers were not able to provide information on the seriousness of the victims wounds.

Green Bay Police ask the public to avoid the area as they investigate the matter further.