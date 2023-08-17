APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating a stabbing incident from late Wednesday night that left one hospitalized and another in custody.

According to the Appleton Police Department, the ‘targeted’ incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on August 16 near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and West Seventh Street.

When officers arrived, medical attention was immediately provided to an injured person. That person was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers say that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, specific details, including the identities of those involved, will not be released at this time. However, it was noted that one person is in custody related to the incident.

Authorities believe that the victim was targeted and there is no risk to the community.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any relevant information to the investigation is asked to contact Appleton PD. Witnesses or individuals with information are asked to call the Department’s non-emergency line at 920-832-5500.