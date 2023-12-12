OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – There was standing room only at the Best Western Waterfront Hotel for the Oshkosh Police Department’s memorial service for its first-ever therapy dog, Magic.

“Magic was for the community. The city of Oshkosh never had a therapy dog program,” Oshkosh Police Department Chief Dean Smith said. “We didn’t understand the success that we would have with Magic. We didn’t know the impact that she would have on people’s lives.”

Magic, a three-year-old Golden Retriever, had to be euthanized in late November following a grim cancer diagnosis. But since joining the department in 2022, she has touched the lives of officers, and community members and was deployed 364 times to comfort those experiencing trauma or behavioral issues.

“She was very intuitive. She knew when someone needed a moment. She would be rambunctious, and then she’d just stop because she would detect that someone just needed a little extra attention. And she was always there for people,” Smith said. “She was able to help us help people get out of their crisis and get them some treatment or help that they needed.”

Now, the support given from the community to the department is something that does not get missed by Smith.

“To see the crowd show up and to see the folks be a part of this moment, it’s inspiring to us,” he said. “When I looked across the room, and I saw all the folks here, I got a little caught up. Because everybody cared, everybody loved Magic.”

Everybody fell in love with Magic from the moment they met her. That moment came when Magic was two months old for Brenda Cirricione, the founder and director of training of Journey Together Service Dog Inc.

“Occasionally, we have a dog who has the ‘extra thing.’ Magic had that extra spark, or that extra desire, to go up and greet everybody,” Cirricione said. “She had such a strong drive for children and just interacting with people. It didn’t make her an ideal service dog, but it made her an incredible dog for the police department.”

Cirricione’s organization typically trains service dogs for people with PTSD or other debilitating conditions, but Magic was best suited as a service dog because of her energetic personality and drive to help everyone, not one person.

“She knew everybody who was in the room. She was cataloging them all, thinking about how she was going to get an opportunity to interact with them,” Cirricione said. “When we own a dog, the dog is really special to us. But the community really owned Magic, and this just demonstrated that. She was one in a million.”

While the day was all about Magic, there are plans to continue the therapy dog program in the future.

“We owe it to the community to continue this program,” Smith said. “We don’t know what next month will hold or what next year will hold. But we do know that there will be somebody that has a need. And we want to make sure that we have as many tools available to us. So yeah, we want to keep this program going.”