One in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A person is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in New Berlin.

According to authorities, on June 22 around 10:00 p.m., the New Berlin Police Department responded to the 4000 block of South Moorland Road for a report of someone with a gun. When officers arrived at the scene they confronted the person with the gun.

During the incident, an officer fired their weapon and hit the person with the gun. The person with the gun was transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The officer who was involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Divison of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.