One in custody after a vacant house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man suspected by authorities to have started a fire at a vacant Fond du Lac home is in custody.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary, FDLFR responded to a home on Allen Street for a fire at 2:21 p.m. December 16. Upon arrival, fire crews noted visible smoke coming from the tri-level residential structure.

The fire was extinguished quickly and contained to the area of origin. The home was vacant and gas and electric utilities had been turned off.

Fire Chief O’Leary says a man was seen by witnesses leaving the home after the fire began.

Fond du Lac City Police say they were able to apprehend the person of interest a block from the scene. The city of Fond du Lac Chief Building Inspector was called to the scene and posted the home uninhabitable.

“Thanks to quick thinking witnesses who called 911 the fire did not extend into the structure and the person who investigators believe to have started the fire is in custody,” said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

There were no injuries reported.

Fond du Lac Firefighters will be canvassing the neighbor tomorrow handing out fire safety information to nearby residents.