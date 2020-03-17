1  of  35
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

One in custody after man allegedly shot in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting and injuring another man in Ashwaubenon on Monday night.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Santa Barbara Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say they located the man in a neighboring home and transported him to an area hospital.

Authorities say the suspect, Sedric King, was believed to still be in the home. Attempts to make contact with King were unsuccessful, according to Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

The Brown County SWAT team made entry into the home and King was reportedly taken into custody without incident. King was then booked into the Brown County Jail.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says the incident is believed to be a domestic dispute and the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

King was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of 1st-degree reckless injury with enhancers of domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate.

