KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing Metro Police have released more information after schools in Kimberly went into a soft lockdown Monday afternoon.

According to officials, on Monday around 2:03 p.m., they were called to Voeck’s Fox Valley Coin and Diamond Etc. on E. Kimberly Ave. for reports of a robbery. The investigation shows that a suspect entered the building, stole something and ran from the scene, and got into a nearby vehicle.

A security employee at the business ran after the suspect and after the suspect got into the vehicle, that vehicle drove toward the employee. The security employee fired several rounds from their handgun at the vehicle, but the vehicle ultimately got away.

Later, the vehicle was found and suspect involved was taken into custody by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office near the Town of Wolf River. That suspect was not hit by any of the rounds fired by the security employee earlier.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail and will have charges of Felony Theft referred.

The firing of a firearm by a private security employee is being investigated along with the theft.