One in custody after waving handgun while driving past Waukesha North HS

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Waukesha North High School was placed under SECURE status after a man in a vehicle was allegedly seen waving a handgun in the air while driving past the school.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, on May 25 around 8:15 a.m. a gym teacher, who was walking a class on Michigan Avenue, told what she had seen to the Waukesha North Administrative team. The vehicle had driven past Lowell Elementary at drop-off time and Waukesha North while students were in class.

The team then placed the school on a SECURE status. A SECURE status is reportedly when the learning environment is status quo with heightened awareness by the staff and to make sure that no students or staff are outside and locking the outside doors.

The School Resource Officer confirmed the observations of the gym teacher and followed the vehicle in her squad car. More police resources were requested by the officer and made sure the vehicle was traveling away from the area.

Once enough police resources were in place a high-risk traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Northview Road and University Drive. Real-time information was being relayed from the police department to the schools.

Two male occupants were inside the vehicle and both were detained.

One of the male suspects was taken into custody and the following charges will be recommended:

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Disorderly Conduct while Armed with a Dangerous Weapon

The Waukesha Police Department also thanked the teacher who was alert and witnessed the incident happen.