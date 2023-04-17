APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody after authorities in Appleton responded to a disturbance with a weapon on Monday morning.

According to a release, officers with the Appleton Police Department were sent to the 1500 block of East Longview Drive in the City of Appleton.

Dispatch advised that the caller indicated that a man had physically broken into her apartment, and they identified that the man was someone with a no-contact order in place. The man threatened the caller by stating he was going to retrieve something from his vehicle and return to the apartment.

As officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim inside her residence and located the man outside the apartment complex, armed with a knife, which was held against himself.

Officers maintained conversation with the man, and eventually, he took off and fled from officers into the apartment complex, where he was stopped and taken into custody in the hallway.

The man was disarmed by officers during a Taser cycle and was secured in handcuffs. Immediate medical aid was rendered for several self-inflicted, severe lacerations. He was treated for his injuries and then booked at the Outagamie County Jail for several felony charges stemming from this case.

“Incidents like this highlight the importance of the no-contact order and the risks involved in violating it,” said Community Resource Leuitenant Meghan Cash. “The officers involved demonstrated their bravery and professionalism in safely apprehending the suspect while protecting the victim and community.”

No additional details were provided.