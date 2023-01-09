MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning shooting incident in Manitowoc.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 9 around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of South 13th Street and Madison for reports of shots fired. Officers checked the area and found shell casings on the ground.

A perimeter was set up and multipole streets were blocked off. Authorities say that several suspects were found and taken into custody. As of writing this article, police say there were zero people who were found to be injured in this incident.

One suspect was taken to jail on a warrant through probation and parole. That suspect was also held on charges related to the shooting incident.

Authorities say the other suspects were released without charges at this time. The incident is no longer active and there is no continued danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 920-686-6551.

No additional details were provided.