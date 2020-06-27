GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

One injured, 3 displaced in Bellevue apartment fire

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews responded to an apartment fire in Bellevue on Saturday morning that resulted in one resident being injured and around $50,000 in damages.

According to the Bellevue Fire Department, at around 4:30 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the 1800 blocks Verlin Road in Bellevue for reports of an apartment fire.

Upon arrival, officials reported a large amount of fire and black smoke coming from the building where it was then described to be venting from the rear of a lower apartment and making its way up the building.

Crews say they were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent it from extending into the attic or other apartments.

Officials report that a single occupant had been removed from the apartment by the on-site manager and other residents were able to safely evacuate the building on their own when they were alerted by the fire alarm system prior to the fire crews arrival.

The occupant was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident and three other residents were reported to be displaced from two other apartments.

The fire remains under investigation by Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force and State Fire Marshals Office.

Assisting departments in the incident include Brown County Sheriffs Department, Denmark Fire Department, Brown County Communications 911 Center, WPS, Bellevue Public Works, and The Red Cross.

