MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Marinette County on Saturday.

According to the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, just before 5 a.m., crews responded to southbound Highway 41, near the Schacht Road exit, for a one-vehicle rollover crash.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they had to cut a fence to reach the vehicle and occupant.

Officials report that one person was injured and taken to a local medical center.

