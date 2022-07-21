GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was reportedly injured after a Wednesday evening shooting incident on Green Bay’s east side.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on July 20 around 11 p.m., there was a report of a physical disturbance between two people. After officers arrived, a ‘distraught’ person tried to flee the scene.

Over the course of the incident, shots were fired and one person was injured. The person was reportedly transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured. There will be more information released at 1 p.m. on July 21. Local 5 will continue to update this story.