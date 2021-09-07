One injured after stabbing in Oshkosh, police looking for suspect

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on Sept. 7 around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a 23-year-old man that was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are not aware of anyone else who was injured.

The suspect was reportedly described as an African American man wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.