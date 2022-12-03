GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries.

A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Authorities say that when fire crews entered the building, heavy smoke was coming from a second-floor apartment and smoke was also seen in the hallways of both the first and second floors.

All other residents were let back into their apartments after the fire was quickly put out and limited to the apartment where it started. According to the GBMFD, the fire is believed to have started on the stovetop.

Officials report that one person was injured and transported to Bellin Hospital and that the party in the unit where the fire started would not be able to return to it.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Marshals Office, and it is estimated that the damage from the fire is roughly $10,000.

At this time, no other information was provided.