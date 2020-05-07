1  of  2
Closings
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

One injured in house fire in De Pere

Local News

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Fire and Rescue responded to house fire call at 10:22 p.m., in the 1100 block of Jordan Road Wednesday night.

According to De Pere Fire, there was one person in the home at the time of the fire, but they managed to escape with minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

When units first arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames engulfing the house and attached garage. The fire was put out quickly with the assistance of Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Lawrence Fire, Bellevue Fire, Ledgeview Fire, Green Bay Metro Fire, and Greenleaf Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the help of the Brown County Fire investigation team.

The house is assumed to be a near total loss with no dollar amount estimated at this time.

