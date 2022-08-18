FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police.

According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.

Officers said the preliminary investigation showed the 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding his bicycle on Reinhardt Court and was attempting to cross Martin Ave. when he was hit by a vehicle driving on Martin Avenue by a 69-year-old Fond du Lac man.

First responders explain the bicyclist was wearing a helmet and is getting treatment for a head injury. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The release states the crash “remains under active investigation.”