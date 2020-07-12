FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One injured in motor vehicle crash in Fond du Lac

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Fond du Lac on Sunday morning.

According to Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, just before 12 p.m., a Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Medic 483 was involved in a motor vehicle crash at Pioneer and W. Johnson Street.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the two firefighters/paramedics involved were uninjured.

Law enforcement reported that both vehicles involved in the crash had to be towed from the scene.

Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"