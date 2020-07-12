One injured in motor vehicle crash in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Fond du Lac on Sunday morning.

According to Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, just before 12 p.m., a Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Medic 483 was involved in a motor vehicle crash at Pioneer and W. Johnson Street.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the two firefighters/paramedics involved were uninjured.

Law enforcement reported that both vehicles involved in the crash had to be towed from the scene.

