GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

One injured in shooting incident on South Webster Ave.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was injured in a shooting incident early Sunday morning.

Green Bay Police were called to the 1100 block of S. Webster Avenue around 2:00 am on Sunday morning.

According to police, one adult male was injured in the incident, while another male was taken into custody.

Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time. The investigation into the incident is on going.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title