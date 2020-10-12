One injured in shooting incident on South Webster Ave.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was injured in a shooting incident early Sunday morning.

Green Bay Police were called to the 1100 block of S. Webster Avenue around 2:00 am on Sunday morning.

According to police, one adult male was injured in the incident, while another male was taken into custody.

Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time. The investigation into the incident is on going.