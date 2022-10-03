SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicates that 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia from New Holstein was standing in the middle of the road on CTH X outside his 2003 Cadillac CTS.

Heredia was then struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse being operated by 26-year-old Kourtney Marie Gardner from Reedsville.

Officers say that Heredia’s Cadillac had no lights activated prior to the crash occurring and after emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

No injuries were sustained to Gardner, her passengers, or the passenger in the Cadillac CTS. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic event,” wrote Manitowoc County Sheriff, Dan Hartwig.

The following agencies are assisting in the investigation: Hi-Way 42 Garage, Kiel Ambulance, Kiel Fire Department, Kiel Police Department, Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office, Manitowoc County Drone Team, Manitowoc County Highway Department, Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center.