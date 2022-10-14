FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning.

Officials say that all lanes are now open.

The crash took just over an hour to clear.

No other information has been provided.

Original Story: One lane blocked on I-41 northbound due to crash in Wrightstown

FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 9:40 a.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane on I-41 northbound near Wrightstown is blocked due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the incident occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say that the Barron County Sheriff’s Department is the handling agency and the crash should take roughly two hours to clear.

No other information has been provided at this point.

Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.