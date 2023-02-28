SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was sent to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Sheboygan Sunday night.

The Sheboygan Police Department says they responded around 9 p.m. to a call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at North 14th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Officers say a 58-year-old Sheboygan man was hit while crossing North 14th Street when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old Plymouth man, allegedly left the scene but came back shortly after police arrived.

He was arrested for OWI Causing Injury and Hit and Run Causing Injury. Charges are being referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

No other information is available at this time. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.