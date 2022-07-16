SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Sheboygan Police Department, one man has been taken into custody for stealing from vehicles on Saturday morning.

Officers say that the man was stealing from cars in the area of North 14th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Sheboygan.

Officers have said that they have recovered property that they believe to be stolen.

If you believe something was stolen from your car, you are asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

Local 5 will provide an update to this story if more information is released.