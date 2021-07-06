One man dead after an accident involving a milk truck in Manitowoc Co.

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 10 at CTH P in the township of Manitowoc Rapids Monday morning.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened Monday, July 5 around 7:43 a.m. when 68-year-old Daniel Faken was driving a 2017 Kenworth quad axel milk truck eastbound on USH 10. 86-year-old John Konop from Manitowoc was driving a 2018 Lexus SUV northbound on CTH P/Homestead Road. The SUV entered the intersection and was hit by the milk truck.

Konop died at the scene and the milk truck driver was not injured. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

There is no further information on the crash while it remains under investigation.

