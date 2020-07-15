NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

One man dead after house fire in Menominee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead after a house fire in Menominee on Wednesday morning.

According to the Menominee Police Department, at around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 blocks 13th Avenue for reports of a structure fire.

Officials said firefighters pulled a 40-year-old man from the burning home and performed life-saving efforts.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement reported that the investigation is ongoing at this time. Local 5 will follow the story and provide updates as it progresses.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two"

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin"

Booyah rally late against Woodchucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah rally late against Woodchucks"

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"