One man dead after house fire in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead after a house fire in Menominee on Wednesday morning.

According to the Menominee Police Department, at around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 blocks 13th Avenue for reports of a structure fire.

Officials said firefighters pulled a 40-year-old man from the burning home and performed life-saving efforts.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement reported that the investigation is ongoing at this time. Local 5 will follow the story and provide updates as it progresses.

