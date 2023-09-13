BIG FLATS, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that was reportedly caused by a semi back on August 31.

In a release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 7:00 p.m. to the intersection of State Highway 13 and County Highway C in Big Flats for reports of a multiple-vehicle crash.

Once on scene, officials say three vehicles were involved with the crash including a semi-truck and trailer that was found on its side.

Authorities say that an initial investigation showed the driver of the semi, 27-year-old Zachary Kleinschmidt from Fort Atkinson, was traveling west on county Highway C when he failed to stop at a stop sign leading to his semi crossing State Highway 13 and hitting the other two vehicles.

After the crash, Kleinschmidtwas taken to a hospital by helicopter to be treated for his injuries while the drivers and a passenger of the other two vehicles were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Authorities say the lone passenger of one of the other vehicles, 76-year-old Gregory Plecha from Arkdale, later died due to complications from his injuries.

The incident has since been sent to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office for the consideration of potentially charging Kleinschmidt with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

At this time, no other details pertaining to the crash are available and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the incident is ongoing.