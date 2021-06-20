FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One man dead after shooting incident in Appleton, community is not in any danger

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police are currently investigating a shooting on the southside of Appleton.

The incident happened Sunday, June 20 around 4:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of E. Newberry Street for a suspicious person call. As they responded, they were notified of a second 911 call saying the unknown male had broken into a neighboring home.

The caller reported being in a bedroom with the door locked and could hear the man yelling in the home, and a short time later, officers were told a firearm had been discharged.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, the man was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

No one at the home were injured and the Appleton Police are not looking for any suspects and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

