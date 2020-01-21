One man dead after snowmobile accident in Calumet Co.

CALUMET CO., Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead after a snowmobile accident, according to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened Monday, January 20th, around 10:50 pm at a trail intersection at U.S. Highway 151, just west of Chilton.

A preliminary investigation shows that 65-year-old Robert Hoerth was the last one in a line of four other snowmobiles. When the others noticed he was not behind them, they went back.

Hoerth may have been traveling at a high rate speed prior to crossing the highway. He went airborne, landing on the north side of the highway.

He was the only occupant on the snowmobile and died of multiple traumatic injuries.

The Wisconsin DNR is handling the investigation.