FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One man dead after standoff in Fond du Lac Co.

(WFRV) – One person is dead in Fond du lac County after a stand off with police early Sunday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, they responded a home in the Town of Taycheedah on Sunday, March 21 around 12:15 a.m. for reports of an argument between a man and woman that involved a firearm. While authorities were interviewing the woman at the home, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that left the home where the argument took place.

The traffic stop happened on CTH WH and CTH W. Deputies found the suspect hiding in the trunk of the vehicle and when they made contact with the suspect showed a firearm.

A perimeter around the area was put in place and deputies attempted to negotiate with him for several minutes before he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies immediately began medical treatment and he was taken to a regional trauma center where he later died.

No deputies were injured in the incident and no deputies fired their weapon.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

No further information is being released at this time.

