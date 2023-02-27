A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

LITTLE RICE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead and another person is injured after a head-on snowmobile crash on Friday night in northern Wisconsin.

According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a snowmobile crash around 7 p.m. just north of Old 8 Road at Kelly Dam Road in Little Rice.

The accident was determined to be a head-on collision and one of the drivers, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver involved was reportedly transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials state that the victim’s name is not being released so that the family can be notified.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is closing the investigation.

No other details are known. Local five will provide an update if more information is released.