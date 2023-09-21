(WFRV) – One man is dead following a one-vehicle rollover crash early Tuesday morning in Wisconsin.

According to a release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 2:02 a.m. on September 19 for reports of a crash near Highway 77 and County Road M.

When Officials arrived on the scene, they said they found a vehicle in a ditch but could not find the driver of the vehicle.

Deputies were able to later find the body of the driver who they say was ejected from the vehicle as the vehicle rolled over in the crash.

The victim was identified by authorities as 28-year-old Tyler Ladwig from Hayward and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no other information about this incident is available.