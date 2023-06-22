PELICAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man has reportedly died following a Thursday morning shooting in Oneida County.

In a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call at 11:35 a.m. about a shooting at the Hodag Gun and Loan on 2262 Lincoln Street in the Town of Pelican.

When authorities arrived, officials say they found one man already dead at the scene.

Authorities say this is an active crime scene, however, there is no perceived threat to the community at this time. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

No other details were made available. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.