One man dead following motorcycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — One man is dead after hitting a deer, going off road and crashing into some trees.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says around 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 officials received a call of a motorcycle crash on Perch Lake Road in the Town of Wausaukee. Deputies and first responders all were called to the scene.

Officials say the investigation revealed a witness saw a motorcycle heading eastbound ahead of him hit a deer in the road and then go off the road into some pine trees.

The man who died was a 64-year-old man from Marinette. His name is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and this is the 5th traffic fatality in Marinette County in this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story