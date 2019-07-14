One man dead following motorcycle crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — One man is dead after hitting a deer, going off road and crashing into some trees.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says around 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 officials received a call of a motorcycle crash on Perch Lake Road in the Town of Wausaukee. Deputies and first responders all were called to the scene.

Officials say the investigation revealed a witness saw a motorcycle heading eastbound ahead of him hit a deer in the road and then go off the road into some pine trees.

The man who died was a 64-year-old man from Marinette. His name is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and this is the 5th traffic fatality in Marinette County in this year.