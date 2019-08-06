One man dead following tractor rollover

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man who died after a tractor rolled over on top of him Monday evening.

Around 6:22 p.m., the Green Lake County Communications Center received a report of a man trapped under a tractor on Brooklyn G Rd. at Spaulding Hill Rd., in the Town of Brooklyn.

Officials say they arrived shortly after and found the man was deceased. They say a 61-year-old Green Lake man was on his farm working on a tractor when the machine rolled on top of him. He then became trapped underneath the tractor.

Officials are not revealing the name of the man and are still investigating the incident.