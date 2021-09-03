One man dead in Milwaukee County after reported shootout

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner responded to South 27 and Sycamore in the Franklin and Oak Creek area for one man that was dead.

According to WFRV’s sister station WDJT (CBS 58) in Milwaukee, a suspect had a shootout with police. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner also asked residents to avoid the area.

The School District of Greenfield mentioned that authorities advised them to place all buildings on lockdown due to a significant police matter in the community.

MCMEO is responding to S 27 and Sycamore in Franklin/Oak Creek. One male victim. Autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Avoid the area. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) September 3, 2021

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas was set to provide details Friday morning on a “deputy-involved critical incident.”

There has been no update from any authorities in the area. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.