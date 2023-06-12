RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead and one woman has been arrested after a stabbing incident Saturday night in southern Wisconsin.

In a release from the Racine Police Department, police responded at 6:31 p.m. to the 900 block of Walnut Street for what was reported as a possible stabbing incident.

Once on scene, officials found a 27-year-old man laying on the sidewalk and bleeding from his chest. Life-saving measures were reportedly attempted before the man was transported to the hospital where he would later die from his injuries.

Police say the 27-year-old woman, who was with the man when they arrived, admitted to stabbing the victim. Authorities then took her into custody for an interview before being taken to the Racine County Jail.

Officials say they are interested in any additional information anyone may have. Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

No other details on the incident are available at this time.