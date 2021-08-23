One man sustained multiple gunshot wounds on Main Street in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The Oshkosh Police Department announced they are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 21.

OPD says the shooting occurred in the 500 Block of N. Main Street in Oshkosh.

Officers received calls of the shooting around one o’clock in the morning. Sources explain that a man had entered a bar on N. Main Street stating he had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are not aware of anyone else that was injured from this incident, nor has an arrest been made at this time. If you or anyone you know has information regarding this investigation, the Oshkosh Police Department encourages you to contact them at (920) 236-5700 or through the Relay app. If an individual wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

No additional details were revealed at this time. Local Five will update this story as new information is made public.