LAONA, Wis. (WFRV) – One woman was arrested in Forest County Thursday night after a man was found dead in a roadway.

According to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and emergency medical services responded at 9:16 p.m. on October 19 to Linden Street in Laona for reports of a man lying in the street.

On arrival, deputies say the injured man was found in the street and life-saving measures were given but were unsuccessful.

Authorities say they found a vehicle near the scene that had consistent damage that matched with being in a crash. A woman was then taken into custody in relation to the incident.

At this time, no other information is available and the victim’s information is not yet being released.

Officials with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.