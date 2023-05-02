TIFFANY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was found dead Monday morning in western Wisconsin after a home caught on fire.

In a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a structure fire at 8:19 a.m. on 50th Street in the Town of Tiffany.

Authorities say a home was on fire upon arrival and while crews worked to put out the flames they found a 74-year-old man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Glenwood City Fire Department, the Boyceville Fire Department, and Boyceville EMS were all on the scene.

No other information has been released. Local Five will update this story once more details are available.