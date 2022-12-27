CLYMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was hospitalized after two semis were involved in a crash in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on December 27 on State Highway 16/26 at the intersection with County Highway CJ in Clyman.

Deputies say that an initial investigation showed that a 57-year-old man, from Horicon, was driving a Freightliner Semi on State Highway 16/26 and reportedly crashed into a Volvo Semi that was turning eastbound onto County Highway CJ.

The Volvo Semi was being driven by a 46-year-old man from Florida.

Authorities stated that the Freightliner struck the trailer of the Volvo, resulting in significant damage to the trailer of the Volvo and the cab and front of the Freightliner.

The 57-year-old driver of the Freightliner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Clinic in Beaver Dam, deputies say. The 46-year-old driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and no further information was provided.