One man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after semi vs. pickup truck crash

TOWN OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says one man was seriously injured after a semi collided with a pickup truck Wednesday night.

Around 5:00 p.m., officials received a call about a semi truck vs. a pickup truck accident on State Highway 57 at the intersection of County Road U in the Town of Plymouth.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup being operated by a 31-year-old man from Plymouth and was traveling west on County Road U.

The pickup crossed the northbound lanes of State Highway 57 after stopping at the intersection and then stopped on the median in the middle of the highway.

The pickup then pulled into the path of a southbound semi truck being operated by a 67-year-old man from Ontario, Canada.

The operator of the semi was not injured from the accident.

The pickup truck driver was taken via Theda Star helicopter to Thedacare Regional Center in Neenah with life-threatening injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol will reconstruct the accident. Names of the people involved will not be released until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.