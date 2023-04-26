SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was sent to the hospital and another man was arrested in a Shawano stabbing incident Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Shawano Police Department, Officers responded to the report of a stabbing at 10:22 p.m. on the 100 block of Acorn Street in Shawano.

On their arrival, police say they found a 22-year-old Keshena man on the ground outside of a home who appeared to have a stab wound to his abdomen.

Officers say they were able to provide the victim with medical care until a medical team could show up and transport the man to the hospital.

Authorities reportedly found a 21-year-old Shawano man that fit the description of the suspect given by a witness. The suspect was then arrested on a probation hold related to the stabbing incident.

The Shawano Police Department says the public is not in any danger and charges are expected to be referred to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.

No other details are known at this time. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.